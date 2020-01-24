Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

