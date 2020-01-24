Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of FB stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

