Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $141.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

