Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

