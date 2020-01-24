IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at $8,998,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in IBM by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IBM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

