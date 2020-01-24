IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,764,000 after buying an additional 438,313 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

