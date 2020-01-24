IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $124.92 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

