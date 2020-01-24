IFP Advisors Inc Has $175,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

NYSE MLM opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.38 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.30 and its 200 day moving average is $259.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.