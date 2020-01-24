IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.82 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

