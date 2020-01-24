IFP Advisors Inc Sells 682 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

