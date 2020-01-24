Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading Down 1.8%

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, 1,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

About Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

