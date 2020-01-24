Insider Selling: Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DOV opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.