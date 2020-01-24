Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Sells 11,354 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $119,330.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,236 shares in the company, valued at $759,200.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.