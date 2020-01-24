Insider Selling: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 735 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QCOM opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

