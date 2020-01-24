Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87.

On Monday, November 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $200.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

