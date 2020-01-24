Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 2%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 123.52% and a net margin of 3.60%.

About Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.