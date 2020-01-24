Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 572.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

