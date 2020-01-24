Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.