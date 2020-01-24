Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 457,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 559,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.