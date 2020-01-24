Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.