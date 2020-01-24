Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $224.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $225.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.