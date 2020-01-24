Investors Buy High Volume of Brinker International Call Options (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $25,065,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

