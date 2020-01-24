iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $333.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

