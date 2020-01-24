iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

