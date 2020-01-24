iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,316,000.

IGIB opened at $58.66 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

