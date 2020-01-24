iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MBB opened at $108.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $108.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.