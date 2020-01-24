iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $222.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

