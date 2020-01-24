Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 89477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 518,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 207,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 86.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.