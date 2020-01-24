James F. Petelle Sells 1,928 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

IIIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

