Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Neutral

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.