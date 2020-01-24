Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,028.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.56. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.