Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

