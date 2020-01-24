Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.