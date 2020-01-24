JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 924.85 ($12.17) and last traded at GBX 917.50 ($12.07), approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912.50 ($12.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 857.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 829.21. The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.37.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

