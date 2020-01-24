JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,620

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Main First Bank boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

