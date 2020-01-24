KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.