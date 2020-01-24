Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 135 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

NYSE:TPL opened at $759.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $759.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.