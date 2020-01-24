Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.59. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

