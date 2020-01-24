L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 98,253 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm acquired 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

Shares of LSF opened at A$1.59 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.