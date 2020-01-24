LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $0.40.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.