Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dixons Carphone to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.48. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

