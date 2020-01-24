Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $428.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

