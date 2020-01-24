Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

