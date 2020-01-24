Macquarie Begins Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.68.

V stock opened at $206.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

