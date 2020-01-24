Mark G. Currie Sells 8,888 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,406,000.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

