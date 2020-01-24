Mark N. Diker Acquires 1,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Director Mark N. Diker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 426,233 shares in the company, valued at $26,609,726.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMD opened at $67.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

