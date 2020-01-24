MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $173.32

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.32 and last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 221074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.15.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

