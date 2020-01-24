Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

