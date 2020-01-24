Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,493,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.