Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

